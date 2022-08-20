TimkenSteel employee dies from injuries after last month's explosion

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A TimkenSteel employee has died from injuries he received during an explosion last month at the Perry Township plant.

According to the company, Joseph Ferrall died on Friday.

TimkenSteel released the following statement:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources.

At this time, we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident."

Two other employees were injured during the July explosion.

3 employees injured in explosion at TimkenSteel Plant

A spokesperson with OSHA confirmed to News 5 that they are aware of the incident and had compliance officers on site and investigating.

This is the latest incident for the company that was recently placed in OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program last month.

OSHA's Enforcement Program focuses on inspecting employers that have demonstrated indifference to the OSHA Act by willful, repeated, or failed to abate violations.

TimkenSteel became one of about 700 companies on the list, including about 60 in Ohio.

Back in 2013, two workers were killed when a massive piece of a crane fell on them at the plant.

In 2016, Kenny Ray Jr., a fire technician at TimkenSteel, died of nitrogen exposure.

Most recently, TimkenSteel was cited by OSHA after a 65-year-old worker was killed in Dec. 2021 at the Gambrinus facility.

OSHA found the company failed to install guards or provide proper hand tools to prevent workers from getting caught up in machinery.

Firefighters believe the explosion started in a furnace, but need to investigate further.

TimkenSteel spun off as its own company from The Timken Company in 2014.

