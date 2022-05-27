23-year-old man dies, woman injured, after being shot in Cuyahoga Falls apartment

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A 23-year-old man died after he was shot inside an apartment on Forest Glen Drive in Cuyahoga Falls late Thursday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cuyahoga Falls officers responded Thursday night to an apartment on Forest Glen Drive where a 23-year-old man was found shot inside the home.

The mN was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries at 11:30 p.m. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A female was also found with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said both the male and female victims were shot inside the apartment from what police called "an outside area window."

The shooter fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

The medical examiner said once positive identification has been made, an update will be given.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police at 330-928-2181, Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677, or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line 330- 971-8477 .

