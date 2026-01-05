24-year-old woman from Pennsylvania found in Copley hotel killed during physical assault

COPLEY, Ohio — Copley detectives are investigating after an out-of-state woman was found dead in a hotel on Rothrock Road on New Year's Day.
According to Copley Police Chief Michael Mier, officers responded to the hotel after the body of 24-year-old Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was found in one of the rooms.
Mier said the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Pasquale died "as a result of a physical assault."
No further information has been released regarding the case.
Anyone with information about it is asked to call Det. Jerry Perona at 330-670-2708 or Lt. Mike Yovanno at 330-670-2723. Tips can be anonymous.
