24-year-old woman from Pennsylvania found in Copley hotel killed during physical assault

COPLEY, Ohio — Copley detectives are investigating after an out-of-state woman was found dead in a hotel on Rothrock Road on New Year's Day.

According to Copley Police Chief Michael Mier, officers responded to the hotel after the body of 24-year-old Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was found in one of the rooms.

Pasquale family Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale

Mier said the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Pasquale died "as a result of a physical assault."

No further information has been released regarding the case.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Det. Jerry Perona at 330-670-2708 or Lt. Mike Yovanno at 330-670-2723. Tips can be anonymous.