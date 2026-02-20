29-year-old man faces felony charges including murder and rape in Pennsylvania woman's death at Copley hotel

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Erie, Pa., woman on New Year's Day, and the sexual assault and kidnapping of another 24-year-old around the same time, according to the Copley Police Department.

A man police identified as Marcus Dangelo Price was charged on Friday with murder, rape, felonious assault and kidnapping.

On Jan. 1, Copley police said they received a report of a woman found dead inside a hotel room on Rothrock Road. Detectives and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the woman, later identified as Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale, died as a result of physical assault. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Woman found dead in Copley hotel, police investigating

According to police, Price and Pasquale were in a relationship and had been staying in the same hotel room together around the time Pasquale died.

Days after Pasquale's death, Copley Police said a different 24-year-old woman was reported missing by her family in Akron. Detectives on the case determined the missing woman was involuntarily held by Price and considered to be endangered.

Detectives found the missing woman on January 9 with Price in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood. Price was arrested on outstanding warrants, and the woman was saved, with the help of the United States Marshals Service-Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police Department, Copley Police said.

Copley Police said the woman was badly beaten and sexually assaulted by Price over a period of 10 days and was immediately taken to the hospital. The woman suffered numerous broken bones, internal injuries and sustained cuts and bruises all over her body.

Price is currently incarcerated at the Summit County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 330-670-2708 or 330-670-2723.