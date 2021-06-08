75-year-old woman carjacked at Bath Township plaza; alleged carjacker arrested after crashing on Turnpike

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An alleged carjacker who forcibly took a vehicle from a 75-year-old woman in Bath Township Monday was arrested a couple of hours later after he crashed on the Ohio Turnpike near Newton Falls, Ohio, according to Chief Vito Sinopoli, of the Bath Township Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the area of West Market Plaza, located at 3888 Medina Road, for a report of a suspicious male walking.

When officers arrived, a 75-year-old woman told police that a man carjacked her after shopping at one of the businesses in the plaza.

Watch video of the carjacking from surveillance footage below:

Surveillance video shows Bath Township carjacking

She complied with his demands and he fled the area in her car. The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Later that night at approximately 9:06 p.m., the vehicle that was taken in the carjacking was involved in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike near Newton Falls, police said.

The alleged carjacker was taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending and the carjacking remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.