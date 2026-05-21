A new chapter on the Portage Lakes waterfront

GREEN, Ohio — The former Ramp restaurant sat quietly along the shores of the Portage Lakes, empty since 2024. It was a familiar waterfront destination for dining and boat docking, waiting for new life.

Now, that picturesque lakeside space has been completely transformed into Dockside Grille, something fresh, vibrant, and built for the community once again.

“It’s just really great for the Portage Lakes community,” said owner John Logsdon. “They were really starving for a great restaurant on the waterfront.”

Owners John and Jen Logsdon, alongside Steve and Marcy Baker, call the new concept a casual-upscale waterfront kitchen and bar with great food, hospitality, and unforgettable lakefront views.

Located right on South Main Street, from the lake, you can pull your boat directly into one of 24 boat slips.

Logsdon hopes it becomes a new gathering place for families, boaters, and visitors seeking the very best of the lake lifestyle.

Inside, guests will find ample indoor dining, as well as a huge patio and deck.

Logsdon hired Executive Chef Glenn Gillespie, formerly of Edgar’s in Akron, who created a seafood-forward menu.

After several waterfront restaurant closures, Dockside Grille is about more than food; it's about a new opportunity in the area.

“I had over 150 applications and we hired over 100 people, all levels of service,” said Logsdon. “Youngsters, older servers, bartenders, they are all happy to be here before this busy season.”

After years of sitting empty, the waterfront is alive again. The docks are filling, the kitchen is open, and a new chapter on the Portage Lakes has officially begun.

Dockside Grille is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for lunch and dinner.