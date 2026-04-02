Akron man wanted in connection to 2025 Circle K shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is wanted in connection with a shooting at a Circle K gas station last year, which left witnesses shaken, according to the Akron Police Department.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy said it all began as an argument over a gas pump.

On July 15, 2025, Akron PD body camera footage showed officers responding to a Circle K on East Market Street to meet up with drivers whose windows had been shot out.

Police ultimately identified 23-year-old Jaelyn Fields as the suspect in the shooting.

Murphy said Fields allegedly backed his car into a Black SUV, and the victim called 911, then drove off.

According to Murphy, when the victim drove off, Fields started shooting at the man he had argued with, shattering a window on the SUV and another window and windshield of a white pickup truck owned by a 53-year-old man who just happened to be driving down the street.

A gas station employee called 911 and described what happened.

Murphy said he believed it was lucky no one was hurt.

"That could have hit anyone, so we are aware of the reckless actions that this individual took," Murphy said.

Police investigated the incident for months before identifying Fields as the suspect, issuing warrants in February for weapons under disability and discharging a firearm on a roadway.

This week, he was named fugitive of the week by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, which is offering a reward for Field's capture.

"The fact that firearms were involved. We do believe that he could be armed and dangerous," said Nathan Lupica, a U.S. Marshal deputy. "We want to get him safely into custody. We want to make sure that we don't get hurt. He doesn't get hurt."

Akron Police said Fields took off in a red Subaru Legacy, and the search for him continues.

Murphy said Fields is also being investigated for other possible crimes.

"Our detectives believe that Fields is likely to have been involved in other gun-related crimes, and we need to apprehend him in order to be able to gather DNA that could potentially connect him to those crimes," Murphy said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Fields, you're asked to call Akron police or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4 WANTED.

Bob Jones is the Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @BobjonesTV, or email him at BJones@wews.com.