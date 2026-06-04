Akron Police seek help finding man missing since September 2025

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are asking the public for help finding Maurice Goff, a man who has been missing since last year.

Goff was last seen on Sept. 26, 2025, after leaving a home on Coventry Street in Akron following a verbal argument with his girlfriend. His mother, Juanita Sullivan, last saw him two days earlier, on Sept. 24, when he left her home in Twinsburg. Goff split his time between Sullivan's home and the Akron residence.

Akron Police Department Maurice Goff, missing person

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Lt. Michael Murphy of the Akron Police Department said investigators fear Goff may be a victim of foul play.

"So we're really at a loss and really trying to figure out where Maurice is, and if something did happen to Maurice, why someone would want to do something to him," Murphy said.

Sullivan said her son always stayed in contact with her and would never leave his dog, Valentino, alone for an extended period of time.

"Getting older, just turned 72, and I just miss my son. I wish that somebody would tell me where he's at," Sullivan said.

Goff's cousin, Denise Ward, said the family has no explanation for his disappearance.

"His disappearance is not settling right with any of us. It's like he just fell off the Earth and nobody knows where he's at," Ward said.

Anyone with information on Goff's whereabouts is urged to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490.

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