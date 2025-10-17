Akron Police asking for public's help in finding missing 43-year-old man

The Akron Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a 43-year-old man who went missing last month.

Maurice Goff was last seen on Coventry Street in Akron on Sept. 26, APD said.

Goff is described to be 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.