Censored veteran will get another chance to give speech

AP
In this frame grab from video provided by Hudson Community Television, retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter taps the microphone after organizers turned off the audio during his speech at a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Hudson, Ohio. Organizers of the ceremony turned off Kemter's microphone when he began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War. (Hudson Community Television via AP)
Memorial Day Speech Silenced Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:09:00-04

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — A retired U.S. Army officer is getting a chance to deliver his speech about freed Black slaves who honored fallen Civil War soldiers.

The American Legion Department of Ohio says it has invited retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter to speak next week at an event hosted by the organization.

Kemter was speaking at a Memorial Day event hosted by a local American Legion post in northeastern Ohio when his microphone was turned off as he talked.

Two of the event’s organizers later resigned under pressure after Ohio American Legion officials said the decision to censor the speech was premeditated and planned.

RELATED: Hudson American Legion leaders resign after cutting veteran's mic during Memorial Day speech
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

