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Coventry Fire search for missing man after boat was found in Portage Lakes

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News 5 Cleveland
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A search is underway for a man Coventry Fire believes is missing after his boat was found in the East Reservoir of Portage Lakes Wednesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., a neighbor noticed a fishing boat adrift in the lake, but did not think anything of it until the boat was sitting in the same position around 7:30 a.m., Coventry Fire said.

Authorities were called to the scene and found that the boat had a lot of water in it and that its navigation lights and sonar system were on, Coventry Fire said.

The boat is registered to a man in Copley, who is not at his home, and his truck was found at the boat ramp, Coventry Fire said. His identity was not released.

Sonar, dive teams and boats have been deployed in the East Reservoir of Portage Lakes to look for the man. Authorities are also searching the surrounding areas, Coventry Fire said.

This story will be updated once more is learned.

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