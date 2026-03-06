Cuyahoga Falls 6-12 campus lockdown lifted; student found with loaded gun in police custody

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls School District announced late Friday morning that it has lifted a lockdown on its 6-12 campus after a middle school student was found with a loaded gun.

The district said that students and staff are safe.

Due to the lockdown, no students were able to enter or leave the campus.

The district said school officials were alerted to the gun by other students who reported it to the principal.

"Upon receiving this report, the district immediately enacted our safety protocols, and contacted our Student Resource Officers," the district said. "Working in coordination with law enforcement, the student was quickly identified and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm."

Cuyahoga Falls Police has the student in custody.

No further information has been released.

Earlier this week, multiple schools in Ohio received swatting calls and went into lockdown.

