Fairlawn Police Department launches bike unit

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — If you visit one of Fairlawn's parks this summer, you might see something new.

Officers are now patrolling on bikes. The Fairlawn Police Department said the bike unit has been in the works for years. At the end of last year, the department was able to allocate money for the unit and purchase two bikes.

The police department said these bikes are pedal-assist and come with red and blue flashing lights and a siren. The bikes are also equipped with AEDs, a LifeVac anti-choking device and a first aid kit.

The Fairlawn Police Department said bike unit officers will patrol parks, neighborhoods and other places hard to reach with a cruiser.

Fairlawn Police Department also said the bike unit is about connecting with the community, especially young kids.

"They are surprised," Patrolman Brandon Rotili with the Fairlawn Police Department said. "They normally see us in our cruisers, which are big and sometimes intimidating. When they see us on the bike, similar to what they are riding, they love it. They enjoy it."

Officers are riding around with a sweet treat for kids. The Fairlawn Police Department has partnered with Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. If an officer spots a child wearing a helmet while riding their bike, the officer will hand out a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream.

Officers said being out on the bike is fun for them.

They said being out on the bike is a welcome change from the cruiser, especially on nice days.

The Fairlawn Police Department said they hope to add more bikes to the unit in the future.