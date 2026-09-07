Family wants answers after Summa employee hit by truck, killed outside of hospital

BARBERTON, Ohio — Ceaira Cook, a 34-year-old dietary aide and mother of four, was struck and killed by a truck outside Summa Health Barberton Campus on Friday afternoon — and three days later, her fiancé is demanding answers.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says Cook was struck by a truck backing up in the hospital's docking area.

Gary Harwell, her fiancé, said Ceaira had finished a break and was heading back inside the hospital when she was killed.

A police officer came to Harwell's home and told him to call Summa. A hospital employee delivered the devastating news.

"She was in a bad accident up here at the hospital, and she didn't make it," Harwell was told.

Summa Health confirmed Cook's death in a statement.

"We are devastated by this tragic loss, and our thoughts are with Ceaira's family and friends. An investigation is underway to determine what happened," the statement said.

Barberton Police are part of that investigation. Harwell believes someone must be held responsible.

"Somebody has to be held accountable for this. Somebody got to be held accountable," Harwell said.

Cook and Harwell met in high school and had been together for about 20 years. The couple had four sons together, ages 6 through 13, and had planned to marry next year.

"She's so alert that how could this happen?" Harwell said.

Harwell described Cook as a devoted partner and mother.

"(She was) full of laughter, full of love, full of kindness, full of sweetness," Harwell said. "She loved me. That's all that matters."

Harwell, who lost his own mother as a child, is now navigating grief again — this time while raising four sons who will grow up without their mother.

"We are all torn apart," Harwell said.

"My family is going through some trauma right now, man," Harwell said. "I'm trying to be strong, but I'm breaking down in front of my sons."

Ash Boyd, Harwell's cousin, set up a GoFundMe page to support the family.

"It's unimaginable. It's devastation," Boyd said. "Gary is processing the loss of his girlfriend for 20 years and now left to raise four children."