Fun Dino & Dragon Stroll for kids and families held at Summit County Fairgrounds

AKRON, Ohio — If you are looking for something to do on this rainy Browns Sunday, friends and family can enjoy a trip to the Summit County Fairgrounds where they are holding a Dino & Dragon Stroll.

The event is a tour traveling around North America where visitors can see life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. The stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk through this realistic and memorable indoor experience.

While they walk through, guests can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, and can experience encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus.

Guests can also buy merchandise, ride rides and take a picture with Santa.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday only. Guests can buy tickets at the door or online.

For more information click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.