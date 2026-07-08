Heavy police presence in Hudson near Darrow Road

HUDSON, Ohio — There is a large police presence in Hudson following a multijurisdictional incident Tuesday evening.

A News 5 crew on the scene said crime scene tape and police lights are in the area of Darrow and Terex roads, with what appears to be several vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection.

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Shell casings can also be seen on the road around the crash site.

According to Summit Metro Parks, one of its cruisers was totaled by a "suspect’s vehicle." The officer in the cruiser exited before it was overturned and totaled.

No information is available about who the alleged suspect is or the details surrounding the crash.

News 5 has reached out to Hudson police for more information and has yet to hear back.

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This story will be updated once more is learned.