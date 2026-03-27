Historic school hits the right note as new concert venue

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A historic building in Summit County is having quite the comeback. A more than 120-year-old school that was once slated for demolition is now a bustling concert venue, bringing music, memories, and a big boost to the local economy.

Once a quiet school auditorium, the Celestia Theater was nearly lost last summer. Thanks to a dedicated investor team with the Wadsworth Square Foundation, the building was saved from the wrecking ball and has quickly become one of the hottest mid-size venues in the region.

For generations of families from Wadsworth, there are so many memories inside.

"I moved here just before junior high age, and this was our first middle school band concert on this stage, actually, for my wife and I both,” said Tom Weyand, executive director of Wadsworth Square Foundation.

Weyand continued, “Our investor team saved it literally from the wrecking ball and all that stuff.” After turning the renovations around in a matter of months, the theater draws crowds of up to 900 people, eager to see both established and emerging artists.

“On December 4th, we opened, sold out the weekend of shows that weekend, and it's been non-stop ever since. So exciting for the community, the region,” Weyand said.

The excitement doesn’t stop at the theater doors. Fans and performers alike find it easy to reach, with simple access and ample free parking, making it a welcome change from bigger urban venues.

“Especially some restaurants that were close to giving up within a 90-day window, they are booked out in reservations three weeks in advance,” Weyand said.

The theater's transformation honors the building’s past while offering modern amenities.

Former athletic locker rooms have been converted into swanky green rooms for performers, and historic signage remains as a nod to the school’s legacy.

“We kept the signs and kept that history alive again. Super important to us on the community level to keep that going,” said Weyand.

Visitors are finding nostalgic connections while creating new memories.

“The percentage of folks that come in here are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my grandfather played basketball on that stage, and now I’m sitting here having an adult beverage enjoying a night out with my wife,’ it’s pretty special,” Weyand said.

The venue also prioritizes inspiring the next generation. Local student musicians often open shows, and area students can get discounted or free tickets.

“It’s been everything we hoped for,” Weyand said.

The Wadsworth Square Foundation is now working to convert the rest of the school campus into office space, Airbnb units, and even a restaurant.

Check out the lineup coming to Celestia Theater here.