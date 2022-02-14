Homicide investigation underway for 41-year-old man found shot to death at Uniontown home

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Authorities in Summit County are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man Sunday in Uniontown.

Officers from the Uniontown Police Department responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Starlight Circle NW for a shooting victim.

A male victim, believed to be 41, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.

No additional information was provided.

