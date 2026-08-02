House fire in Stow leaves 1 dead

A house fire in Stow left one man dead Saturday night, according to the Stow Fire Department.

Around 10:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to a two-story home, where they encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions, the fire department said.

Firefighters forced entry into the home and located a victim on the second floor, the fire department said.

The man was removed from the home, and firefighters performed lifesaving measures in the front yard, the fire department said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Crews from several surrounding agencies also responded and assisted in suppressing the fire, conducting searches and securing utilities, the fire department said.

Multiple hot spots were extinguished, and additional suppression efforts were needed in the home's basement and garage, the fire department said.

During search operations, two dogs were rescued from the home. The fire department said no other victims were located.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office worked alongside the Stow fire and police departments throughout the night to conduct an on-scene investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.