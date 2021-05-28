Hudson City Schools investigating after students made 'racial and homophobic hate statements' while playing video game

HUDSON, Ohio — Hudson City Schools and The Hudson Police Department are investigating after it was discovered a group of high school students made racist and homophobic statements while playing the phone app video game Clash Royale, according to Superintendent Phil Herman.

The district initiated an internal investigation Thursday after information was released about high school students making racist and homophobic statements in the comments of the game.

The students who participated in the game are currently being identified and their parents notified.

The district contacted Hudson police regarding the investigation.

While the details of the comments made can’t be released, the district emphasized every student involved will be held accountable.

Herman released the following statement:

While we cannot share the details of the ongoing investigation, the Hudson City School District is committed to keeping our parents informed as we learn more. Please know that each student will be held accountable for their individual behavior.



This is not the first instance of our School District needing to address racial hostility, and we are heartbroken; however, we stand firm in our conviction to fight against any and all acts of hate or hate language. Such behavior will not be tolerated. On June 8, 2020, our Board of Education passed a resolution to recognize that racism is a crisis affecting our entire society; and the Board condemns racism and reiterates its rejection of racist and other hateful behavior or language.



At the Hudson City Schools, the safety and wellness of the students we serve is our top priority and, again, we will not tolerate acts of hate. As a school community, we are committed to creating a safe environment where every student is a welcomed, loved, and valued member of our school community.

