It's never too late for the spotlight: Copley seniors star in 'The Music Man'

COPLEY, Ohio — Residents at Concordia at Sumner are proving that a love of performing has no age limit.

The senior living community is staging a production of "The Music Man," with residents taking on the roles after weeks of preparation for opening weekend.

Cast members have been busy learning lines, rehearsing songs, practicing choreography and stepping into character as they bring the classic musical to life. The production showcases the hard work and enthusiasm of residents who have embraced the opportunity to perform for family, friends and the community.

Performances continue Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Manor House on Concordia at Sumner's campus in Copley.

The show has drawn plenty of interest, with tickets selling out before the weekend performances. Organizers say anyone still hoping to attend can contact Concordia at Sumner to see if any last-minute seats become available. You can contact Traci Sturm at 234-466-8465 or tsturm@concordiaatsumner.org to check on ticket availability.