Levy vote could put Barberton City Schools on path to recovery but won't fix everything

BARBERTON, Ohio — In an effort to try to save Barberton City Schools from running out of money, Superintendent Jason Ondrus is asking for the community’s support on Election Day next Tuesday.

“It’s an 11-mill levy, and ultimately for every $100,000 in property value, that is going to equate to about $385 a year,” said Ondrus.

While Ondrus understands this is a big request, he said these funds are critical, especially with the district already in fiscal caution and possibly heading towards fiscal watch.

“We’re getting ready to finish fiscal year 2026, which we do reflect a positive balance. Our financial issues come into play for fiscal year 2027 and 2028 where we demonstrate there is a major deficit,” said Ondrus.

Because the district is in fiscal caution, Ondrus said 49 teaching positions, 33 classified staff roles consisting of office aides, teacher aides and some bus aides and five administrative positions will be cut.

But Ondrus said the 87 staffing reductions are not enough to survive, so they have a levy on the ballot to hopefully bring in about $6.5 million a year.

If approved, Ondrus said this would put the district on a pathway to financial recovery and help delay the risk of fiscal watch.

“It’s not going to take care of everything. It will certainly help us operationally from a staffing standpoint and trying to move forward and addressing their shortcomings in fiscal year 2027 and 2028,” said Ondrus.

News 5’s Remi Murrey asked Ondrus what’s at stake if the levy doesn’t pass.

“If this does not pass, it will certainly be further reductions. There will certainly be stricter fiscal oversight by the state of Ohio, and we’ll move into the fiscal oversight with the auditor of state,” said Ondrus.

As Barberton City Schools continues working with the state to establish a financial recovery plan, Daniel Gibson said he plans to vote against the levy because he’s on a fixed income.

"During the times that we have now, the current situation in our country, we’ve all had to adjust and learn to live within our means, and maybe the school district needs to do the same thing,” said Gibson.

Voters like Anthony Fortunato said he will support the levy even though he believes school leaders are at fault.

“The school board, administration – those are the people that we’re angry with so if we’re angry with them, we need to address that at a different election. The levy is to get the funds, so that the kids can go to school,” said Fortunato.

If the levy passes, Ondrus said collections would begin next January.