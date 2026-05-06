Akron middle schoolers lead documentary on gun violence impacts

AKRON, Ohio — A youth-led documentary will soon premiere in Akron, addressing the impact gun violence has had on young people.

"Talking Kids Off The Trigger" was created by Akron Kids Against Gun Violence, which includes Providence and Allie, who are sixth graders at Miller South School in the city, and Kori, an eighth grader at Litchfield Middle School.

Gun violence shouldn't be a worry for them, but some have been touched by it — whether it happened close to where they live, or through losing a friend.

"Not too long ago, there was a shooting in my neighborhood," said Kori. "...A kid got shot."

"I knew a kid who sadly passed away to gun violence," Providence said.

The preteens and teens are not just talking about the problem of youth gun violence in the city; they're doing something about it and looking for solutions.

"Sometimes it takes more than just an adult saying it to make it real. A child taking action means something," Providence said.

Last fall, the students began working on the powerful documentary. They researched gun violence in Akron and interviewed people impacted by it, including men who at one time were suspects or victims of gun crimes, but have since turned their lives around and now serve as mentors.

"We can't stop people from doing gun violence. We can only help here and there, and maybe that'll help something not happen," Providence said.

The kids were supported in making the documentary by TomTod Ideas, a nonprofit in Summit and Stark counties that works with middle schoolers seeking ways to improve their communities.

"To see these kids sit across from these community leaders and have this really important conversation is just a huge moment of pride," said Patrick, director of programming.

The documentary is meant to transform trauma into messages of hope, resilience and change — part of that change comes from youngsters wanting their friends to grow up and adults to take notice.

"It's coming from kids. Adults should really like wake up because why is a kid saying this at 13, 12 or 11?" Kori said.

The documentary will premiere at the Akron Urban League on Thursday afternoon. After that, the plan is to share it with community groups and online.

Bob Jones is the Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @BobjonesTV, or email him at BJones@wews.com.