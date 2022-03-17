Medical examiner investigating after 61-year-old man killed in Barberton house fire

BARBERTON, Ohio — A 61-year-old man died in a house fire in Barberton Wednesday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At approximately 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, the Barberton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of 17th Street NW after neighbors reported flames were coming from the front window of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found the 61-year-old victim dead on the living room floor.

The medical examiner’s office said once positive identification is made, an update will be given.

