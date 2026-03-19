Norton Raceway Park shutting down, property purchased by growing mulch business

A beloved racetrack that has entertained families in Summit County for decades will not open for the 2026 season. The Norton Raceway Park, formerly the Barberton Speedway, is shutting down.

Trips to the raceway were a Saturday tradition for many for around 80 years.

Gary Whipkey raced at the park for nearly 50 years. The raceway was renamed in 2024.

"I started coming here when I was 7 years old, watching my uncles race and started in 1978," Whipkey said.

It's also a special place for Coltin Raupach, a photographer at the track for the last two years, who grew up watching his dad, Richard, race there.

Coltin Raupach

"The main thing is just making the memories of watching my dad race, being able to be in the pits with him, working on the cars at such a young age," Raupach said.

The raceway was purchased by Good Luck Properties a few months ago.

Keith Luck, who also owns Mulch Makers of Ohio next door, plans to use the racing property to expand his mulch business and create more jobs.

In a statement, he said he understands the community's "deep attachment" but cited insurance and property tax costs, as well as reduced attendance, as reasons for closing the track, adding that the "outcome has been inevitable."

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"It's going to be devastating for those fans. I mean, there's people that's probably been coming here for 20-30 years every Saturday night," Whipkey said.

With the raceway shutting down, the owner decided to auction dozens of items, including racing equipment and memorabilia.

A preview of everything that will be sold takes place on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the track. Among the items that will be auctioned are the Norton Raceway Park sign, a giant 76 globe, bleachers, and kitchen equipment.

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Gaby Cozy is handling the auction for Kiko Auctions.

"We're giving the community a chance to buy and own a part of history that they've loved and enjoyed so much," Cozy said. "The most important part about this auction is giving the public a chance to take those memories home."

The bidding will be online only and run from March 27 to April 2.

And while racers and fans wish the 80-year-old race track still had a few laps left, they'll hold onto memories of revving engines and the final finish.

"I hold those memories so dear to me because that track is a focal point of my existence-- in my childhood-- it shaped me into who I am today," Raupach said.