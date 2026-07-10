Parasite linked to 'explosive diarrhea' identified in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A parasite that causes explosive diarrhea is making its rounds in Summit County, so one Akron restaurant owner said he plans to be even more mindful to keep people safe.

“We’re always looking for ways to prepare for whatever comes,” said Charlie Somtrakool, owner of Cilantro Thai and Sushi Restaurant, “We just have to be a little bit more careful.”

At the restaurant, Somtrakool said many of the dishes on the menu depend on fresh vegetables.

That’s why he said he’s careful about where he gets his produce and how it’s cleaned before it reaches customers.

“With the intense heat that we have, along with the blanching techniques that we use beforehand, and of course how we carefully prepare them, when we receive it all the way until it’s ready to be used, I believe that’s how we can stay safe,” said Somtrakool.

Still, Somtrakool said he will take extra safety steps if needed after Summit County Public Health recently reported seven total cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasite experts said is commonly found on unwashed fruits and vegetables.

“We currently don’t know what the source is of this parasite, but we are sending samples to the state and doing genome testing to try to link it to any specific type of outbreak so that we can warn people,” said Medical Director Erika Sobolewski of Summit County Public Health.

As of July 2, the Ohio Health Department reported 177 cases.

Of those, 171 were identified in June, and nearly 30 people have been hospitalized, so Sobolewski said it’s important for people to wash their hands with soap and water before and after handling fruits and vegetables.

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“If things have a surface like melons and harder vegetables, you can scrub those with a scrub rush as well, and certainly any cut, peeled cooked fruits should be eaten or refrigerated immediately,” said Sobolewski.

If you come in contact with the virus, Sobolewski said most people will experience an upset stomach with explosive or watery diarrhea and bloating and cramping, which could lead to dehydration.

“Often it passes on its own, and people don’t need to even seek any medical care. But again, certainly if there’s any signs of dehydration, or people not doing well, they do need to seek care with a medical provider,” said Sobolewski.