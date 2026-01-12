Pedestrian dies after being struck by 90-year-old driver in church parking lot in Coventry Township

A 72-year-old Barberton woman died Sunday after she was struck by an SUV driven by a 90-year-old woman while walking across a parking lot at St. Francis de Sales church in Coventry Township.

It happened just after 12 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales church. The Summit Metro Crash Response Team and Coventry Township firefighters responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said that the 72-year-old was hit by a 2017 Buick SUV. Firefighters transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges. No further information was released.