Search continues 5 years later for the killer of Jackson Township father

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A killer still not caught, and five years later, a local family is no closer to getting answers.

Someone fatally shot 28-year-old Chase Isles inside a Jackson Township apartment building in November 2020, and his family still fights for justice.

We spoke to Isles's family when the shooting happened five years ago and again recently.

On social media, Jackson Township police posted a picture of Chase Isles, along with information about his death dating back to 2020. It's a case that has left Chase's family frustrated as they desperately search for answers.

It's now been another November without knowing—another Thanksgiving coming without him sitting at the table.

Several of his family members, including his mother, brother and his daughter, Kiyah, who is now 13 years old, met me at Jackson Township Park.

"He was such a gentle guy who just loved his family, loved to support his family and people in general," his brother Carlin Isles said.

Loved ones believe Isles went to meet a family friend on Nov. 16, 2020, at an apartment building on South Boulevard Northwest, but police say someone shot him—his body was found in a stairwell.

Carlin Isles first made a plea for justice five years ago. He's played on two U.S. Olympic Rugby Teams, and used his social media presence to bring attention to Chase Isles's unsolved homicide, and he's still trying.

"And so for me, it's frustrating to even go through two Olympics and not be able to find answers as far as what happened to my brother," Isles said.

Jackson Township Police would not do interviews on the case, but said it's an open and active investigation.

"I think we've allowed the police department to gather information, to take their time, and I think we've been patient enough," Isles said.

The Isles family is once again urging anyone who knows the truth to come forward and ID the killer. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Jackson Township Police at 330-834-3960.

Bob Jones is the Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @BobjonesTV, or email him at BJones@wews.com.