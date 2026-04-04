Self-care meets community in Summit County

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — A new women-owned wellness hub in Summit County is redefining self-care, bringing health, beauty and business together under one roof, all while making those services more accessible to the community.

Tucked into a quiet corner of Fairlawn, Altitude Social House offers an experience you might expect to find in a much larger city.

"We hear a lot when people come in, they say this is something you'd see in New York City, or L.A., or a bigger metropolitan area,” said owner Giovanna Knudsen. “And we're just tucked away in Fairlawn, Ohio.”

The space is designed as a one-stop destination for wellness, combining beauty, fitness, recovery services, and even a workspace for folks who work from home or entrepreneurs.

"We also have offices where other women-owned businesses run their businesses out of,” Knudsen explained. “A co-working space, an event space, to really create this hub where everyone can come here for everything wellness-related.”

Visitors can move seamlessly from Pilates classes to cold plunges, pelvic floor therapy, or aesthetic treatments, all in a single visit.

"Whether someone is coming in for my services or maybe the yoga studio or maybe an IV, they can find even more than what they were looking for when they come here,” said Kaetlin Bradford, an aesthetic injector and esthetician.

In a fast-paced, always-connected world, the space is also designed to offer something deeper: a chance to slow down.

"Everybody is bombarded with information all day,” said Kirk Baglia, a recovery specialist. “We give you an opportunity to slow down in an intentional way and undo some of that stress that happens through daily life.”

Even clinical services are delivered with comfort in mind.

"We want to make everyone feel calm, like it’s more of a spa experience and not medical, even though it is medical,” said pelvic floor physical therapist Joanna Pavlak.

Beyond wellness, Altitude Social House is also creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs, especially those balancing business and family life.

"At Zel Vitality, Amanda comes in with her two kiddos and can see her patients while they just have fun here,” Knudsen said.

With built-in child watch options and flexible workspaces, the hub is designed to support both professional and personal growth.

"Being able to have this space where I can support other women in growth—not only in their businesses, but also if they want to have families—has been huge,” Knudsen added.

Altitude Social House is more than just a wellness center—it’s a community space where work, health, and family can truly coexist.