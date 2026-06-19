Summerfest returns as 'Spirit of Macedonia'

A Summit County summer festival is back with a new name and a new security plan after a shooting in 2024.

Macedonia's Summerfest has rebranded to The Spirit of Macedonia.

It's returning to the Nordonia community following gunfire from two years ago that occurred after a fireworks celebration.

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News 5 spoke to City of Macedonia Mayor Nick Molnar about the new fest.

"We wanted to take a long, hard look at how we do things to make sure it's as safe as possible to get people back to our community engagement type thing so it's been tough, but we've got a good plan for safety," Molnar said.

The mayor did not provide many details about the safety plan, but we do know that The Spirit of Macedonia is open only to Nordonia Hills residents.

Anyone younger than 18 will need a parent or guardian with them, and there are no large rides this year, just kiddie rides.