Summit County Fair ramps up security after last year's parking lot shooting

TALLMADGE, Ohio — The Summit County Fair is welcoming families back this week with rides, fair food, livestock shows and grandstand events, but visitors will also notice something new the moment they arrive: significantly increased security.

The changes come after a targeted shooting in a parking lot outside the fairgrounds during last year's fair. While the shooting happened outside the fair itself, local 4-H members remember two lockdowns inside the livestock barns, which left many of them feeling shaken.

This year, fair officials have added several new security measures to help visitors feel safe throughout the week.

Everyone entering the fairgrounds will pass through a security screening checkpoint, similar to those used at professional sporting events. The Summit County Sheriff's Office has also increased the number of deputies patrolling the fairgrounds and parking lots, especially overnight. In addition, new lighting has been installed throughout the parking areas.

"Just like you'd go into the ballpark in Cleveland or Akron, you're going to walk through a hoop and be screened," said Howard Call, programming manager for the Summit County Fair. "That keeps weapons off the fairgrounds. We're not trying to violate any Ohio laws or codes here, but we want people to come in here and be safe and feel safe."

For Summit Sizzlers 4-H members Kaydince Zentiska and Rilyn Holmquic, the added security provides peace of mind for themselves and their animals.

The girls spend the week at the fair caring for the animals they've worked with all year. Kaydince is showing two steers, pigs and a calf, while Rilyn is showing a calf.

Both remember the uncertainty they felt during last year's incident.

"I like seeing the security because I feel like we are more safe and if someone comes in with anything we know that our animals are safe and they're not going to get harmed by it," Holmquic said.

"I feel more comfortable being here, especially since we're staying here overnight," Zentiska said. "The shooting that took place last year was feet away from where we were all sleeping at night every single day."

Fair events continue throughout the week. The Demolition Derby is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29 and again on Sunday, August 2. Drag racing takes place Thursday, July 30, while tractor pulls are planned for Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1.

For more information on the fair's schedule and tickets, click here.