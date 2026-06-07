Teeing up for a cause: WGAC marks 80th anniversary with Charity Golf Classic

AKRON — Women for Greater Akron Charities (WGAC) will celebrate a major milestone this summer as the organization marks its 80th anniversary alongside the 42nd Annual WGAC Charity Golf Classic on June 26, 2026.

The annual fundraiser will take place at J.E. Good Park Golf Course in Akron, bringing together golfers, sponsors, and community supporters for a day dedicated to philanthropy and local impact. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The tournament is one of the longest-running charitable golf events in the Akron area and serves as a key fundraiser for WGAC's mission of supporting women, children, and the arts throughout Greater Akron. All of the money raised from the outing goes directly back to the community.

“We have given to Access Shelter for Women, The Haven of Rest, Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center, the Blessed Trinity Food Bank,” said Golf Committee Co-Chair Margaret Claflin. “Actually at Christmas time, our women baked over 144 dozen cookies to be given in baskets. Akron Children’s Hospital, we are a long-standing partner of theirs, and Bright Star Books, a wonderful organization that gives books to children so they can own their own books.”

The organization's impact has grown significantly through the years. “Our first year we raised $2,000 for our club to give out to different charities, and last year we raised $17,000,” Claflin said. “That money goes straight out into the community, every penny of it does.”

In addition to charitable grants and volunteer service, WGAC also invests in local students pursuing higher education.

“We also give out three to four $2,000 scholarships to young women attending college or trade schools in Ohio,” Claflin said.

This year's Golf Classic will feature 18 holes, lunch, dinner and a reception, some skill contests and raffles and lots of fun experiences along the green.

WGAC volunteers have contributed millions of volunteer hours and more than $1 million in charitable support since the organization was founded in 1946.

The charity golf outing typically attracts around 80 golfers, but organizers are hoping to grow participation this year.

“We usually have around 80 golfers, and our goal is 100 golfers this year,” Claflin said.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Charity Golf Classic are now available. For more information, or to register, click here.