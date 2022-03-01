3 people hospitalized after driver blows through stop sign at 4-way stop in Chippewa Township

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle blew through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

The OSHP said a 2021 Nissan Altima ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on State Route 94.

The Altima went left of center and hit a 1993 Red Mercury Cougar that was stopped at a stop sign.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township.

The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Cougar was extricated from the vehicle and life-flighted to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

A passenger in the Cougar was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Chippewa Fire Department, the Rittman Fire Department and the Wadsworth Fire Department responded to the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township.

No further information has been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.