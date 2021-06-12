Ashland County man dies in crash in Wayne County Friday night

MILTION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man from Polk in Ashland County died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 50 in Wayne County.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Daniel A. Richardson, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. on Township Road 50 just north of County Road 59 in Milton Township.

Richardson was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer "traveling south on T.R. 50 and ran off the right side of the roadway striking an embankment after ramping a small stream. Mr. Richardson was ejected from the vehicle at that time," troopers said.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Drugs/alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.