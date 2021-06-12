Watch
Ashland County man dies in crash in Wayne County Friday night

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 10:18:23-04

MILTION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man from Polk in Ashland County died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 50 in Wayne County.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Daniel A. Richardson, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. on Township Road 50 just north of County Road 59 in Milton Township.

Richardson was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer "traveling south on T.R. 50 and ran off the right side of the roadway striking an embankment after ramping a small stream. Mr. Richardson was ejected from the vehicle at that time," troopers said.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Drugs/alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The matter remains under investigation.

