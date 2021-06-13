Deputies investigate shooting at race track in Wayne County

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Police are investigating after a shooting occurred at a race track in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to calls Sunday evening at Dragway 42 in West Salem, Ohio.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further details have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

