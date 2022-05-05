Watch
Wayne County Sheriff searching for 13-year-old boy who went missing from home in Wooster

Posted at 8:19 AM, May 05, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his home Thursday.

The boy, identified as Manuel Kauffman, 13, went missing from his home, located in the north part of Wooster.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-264-3333.

