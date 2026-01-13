Ohio attorney general seeks to shut down Canton nursing home over safety failures

The Ohio Attorney General's office is taking legal action to shut down The House of Loreto, a Canton nursing home, after the AG says state inspectors found widespread care failures that put residents in "real and present danger."

According to a Jan. 2 Ohio Department of Health report, The House of Loreto is failing to provide fundamental care, monitor residents' medical conditions, and properly manage medications. The report said the failures placed 12 of the home's 29 residents at serious risk, with six residents already suffering actual harm.

The AG's office says state inspectors found multiple serious violations at The House of Loreto, including:



Residents receiving blood-thinning medications were not being properly tracked

Kidney problems went unmonitored, resulting in hospitalizations

Poor wound care caused infections that failed to heal

Medications were administered without proper documentation

Narcotics were inadequately controlled

The facility lacked essential backup medications

There was no infection prevention specialist on staff

The facility failed to take adequate precautions to prevent residents with dementia from wandering from the nursing home

"These residents deserve safe, competent care," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. "When families entrust a nursing home with the care of their parents or grandparents, they should never have to fear that their loved ones are being neglected or harmed. Failing at that basic duty is unacceptable."

The AG's office says the nursing home submitted an inadequate plan to address the problems as of Jan. 8, meaning it remains out of compliance with state law, prompting Yost's office to seek a court order to close the facility and relocate residents to safer facilities.

News 5 has reached out to the nursing home for a response.

Read the full complaint below:



