Ohio BCI and Westlake Police investigating after 57-year-old woman found unresponsive at home

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Police Department and Ohio BCI responded to a home in the 1600 block of Canterbury Road on Friday afternoon for a 57-year-old woman who was unresponsive.

According to Westlake Police, officers and an ambulance arrived around 10 a.m., and EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman's husband was taken to the police department to "continue the investigation into the circumstances of the injuries."

At around 3 p.m., Westlake detectives and members of the Ohio BCI executed a search warrant at the home to collect evidence, police said. The husband was subsequently arrested and is facing possible charges of felonious assault and disrupting public service.

"All indications are that this was an isolated family incident. There are no known outstanding suspects and no danger to the public," police said.