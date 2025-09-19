Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio BCI investigates deadly incident at Brunswick gas station

A dispatcher with Brunswick Police confirms 1 man is dead, and the investigation is ongoing
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to assist in an incident that unfolded at the BP in Brunswick at the corner of Peal and Boston roads.
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to assist in an incident that unfolded at the BP in Brunswick at the corner of Pearl and Boston roads.

The investigation is ongoing.

However, a dispatcher with Brunswick Police confirms one man is dead.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Ohio BCI and Brunswick Police as they swarmed the BP parking lot.

News 5 watched from a distance as they went in and out of the convenience store located there and gathered evidence.

A News 5 camera captured the front door of the store shattered, with glass scattered everywhere.

A gas pump handle was lying on the ground, steps away, with the hose torn off.

A News 5 camera also captured the Coroner and the Ohio BCI Crime Scene Unit investigator taking several photos inside the store.

It is not entirely clear what led up to this incident.

News 5 has reached out to Ohio BCI and Brunswick Police for additional details.

