COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting Monday, most Ohio drivers will be able to renew their driver’s license online, and starting next month, Ohio residents will be able to transfer a vehicle title and take the written portion of the driver exam online.

The major changes to the Ohio BMV’s services were announced by Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and BMV Registrar Charles Norman at a news conference Thursday.

The option to renew a license or state identification card online will be restricted to drivers aged 21 to 65 who already have a four-year license.

State officials said the option to transfer a title online will be available beginning July 11, and the option to take the non-driving parts of the driver's test online will be available later next month.

These new options come after the adoption of the “Get In Line Online” program that allows Ohioans to check in at the BMV online to minimize wait time in the building, and the launch of 18 self-service BMV kiosks at locations around the state that allow drivers to perform some services themselves.

For more details on how these new online services and options work, you can watch the Thursday news conference in the video player below:

Ohio officials announce that major BMV services, including license renewal, will soon have online option

