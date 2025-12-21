Ohio Christmas Factory offering immersive, family-friendly experience just before the holidays

CANTON, Ohio — Christmas is just a few days away, but there is still time to squeeze in some holiday fun.

The Ohio Christmas Factory is still welcoming families until Dec. 23 into its 50,000 square feet. Organizers have filled each nook and cranny with some festive cheer.

Families can walk through the factory space at their own pace and participate in some holiday cheer. There's a full-scale gingerbread house, along with a huge slide and a light-up dance floor. There are also plenty of opportunities for families to get the perfect shot for social media pages.

Tickets are still available, but you're encouraged to check online. For more information and tickets, click here.