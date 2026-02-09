Ohio drivers below national average for distracted driving

CLEVELAND — Distracted driving is everywhere, but Ohio drivers are below the national average.

The numbers come from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, which uses data from drivers who opt in to tracking their phone usage for insurance purposes. The company found that Ohio drivers touched or tapped their phone screen an average of nearly 22 times per 100 miles while driving. U.S. drivers as a whole averaged more than 23.5 times.

What may be helping lower these numbers is the state's distracted driving law. The law went into effect in 2023, prohibiting drivers from holding or using electronic devices while driving.

"There's a percentage of the population that I believe sometimes they just need a law to make it a behavioral change," Ohio Department of Transportation Spokesperson Matt Bruning said. "I think now the focus will be how do we sustain that? How do we continue that downward momentum because we are saving lives right now."

Unfortunately, there are still Northeast Ohio counties above the national average. Cuyahoga County drivers are among the most distracted drivers in the state. They were recorded tapping their phones, like texts, well above the state average and more than all surrounding counties. Stark County drivers were also above the state average with more than 23.5 taps.

Despite Ohio's Distracted Driving law, it is still legal for Ohio drivers to have handheld phone calls as long as they hold the phone to their ear. Numbers for those types of calls are down to 5% below the national average.

As more people put down their phones, more lives are being saved. Early data from ODOT shows traffic deaths fell 3% compared to 2024.

If you're having problems putting down the phone while driving, consider using some of your phone's features to help. Using the focus feature or putting your phone on do not disturb can silence notifications while you're out on the road.