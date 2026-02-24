Ohio launches nation's first statewide drone program for first responders

AMHERST, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has selected nine agencies from across the state to participate in a pilot drone program for first responders.

The goal of the program is to get this advanced technology to communities where first responders need some extra support.

The selected agencies will receive a drone-in-a-box that can be launched from a permanent docking system to wherever it is needed.

How these drones are used will differ from agency to agency, but they can be used for search and rescue, crash, and natural disaster responses.

Having the drone fly above any of these scenes allows first responders to plan their routes and responses.

These drones can also be used to drop off needed supplies, such as EpiPens or Narcan.

ODOT will provide the needed training for these drones.

The agencies that are using the drones will collect some important data that ODOT can take to state lawmakers.

"Once the operations begin," Breanna Badanes, a spokesperson for DriveOhio, said. "They will be in place for at least a year, collecting data on the types of missions that are being flown and response times, which will then give us a report that we can take back to legislature and show how successful the program was and then, talk about potential expansion in the future."

ODOT tried to award these drones and grant funds to agencies across Ohio.

Here in Northeast Ohio, the Amherst Police Department was chosen.

In collaboration with the Lorain County Emergency Management Agency, first responders will use drones for needed responses in their area, especially along the two major highways that run adjacent to Amherst.

Both agencies believe the drones will provide an extra sense of safety and security for residents.

"I think we can definitely establish a good foundation here in Amherst," Amherst Police Department Chief Mark Cawthorn said. "And kind of show and highlight and showcase our city and agency by being a part of this program."

The nine chosen agencies should receive their drones sometime this summer.