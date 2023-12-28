Ohio Lottery says it does not know if consumer data was stolen in cyberattack

The Ohio Lottery is investigating whether or not consumer data was stolen after a cyberattack on Christmas Eve.

"While the cybersecurity incident investigation is on-going, the State wants to reiterate that if any consumer data was compromised, it will take all measures to assist with credit monitoring to protect Ohioans. We will notify all known affected individuals as quickly as possible and in accordance with applicable laws," the lottery said in a statement released this morning.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing aren't currently available online or at any of the lottery's "Super Retailers," which can typically cash out prizes over $599.

Additionally, Keno, Lucky One, and EZPlay Progressive jackpots are unavailable on the lottery's website and app.

It's unknown when those services will resume, but officials said they will provide updates as soon as it changes.

You can still redeem your prizes by mailing your claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office. CLICK HERE for more information.