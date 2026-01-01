Ohio minimum wage increasing in 2026

Minimum wage workers will see an increase in their paychecks starting in 2026. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11 per hour for non-tipped employees and 5.50 per hour for tipped workers.

This is a 2.8% increase from 2025, when the minimum hourly rates were set at $10.50 and $5.35. There are currently 150,000 minimum wage workers of the total 5.5 million workers in Ohio.

“Ohio has an indexed minimum wage, unlike the federal minimum wage that's been at $7.25 for 20 years. The Ohio minimum wage goes up every year,” said CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Steve Stivers.

Chef Kurtis Williams owns Squash the Beef, a vegan comfort food restaurant that sits in the same building as Yum Village. The two businesses merged a few months ago to offset some of the costs.

“The economy is hard not just for us but for Yum Village as well. So, we talked about it. They are 75% vegan, so we said this will work for us and hopefully we will continue to succeed together in the community,” said Williams.

Williams says inflation has already taken a toll on smaller businesses

“Increasing the minimum wage is great for our workers. But it does take more from the business because we are giving more out, but we might not make more coming in because people might not shop more with us because they may be, 'Like this is more expensive than what I can afford right now,” said Williams.

“It's not a giant increase, but it is a little bit of an increase, and I think it's manageable for most businesses,” said Stivers.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce says the best solution to increase your salary in today’s economy is to go out and get new skills, and they offer plenty of those resources.

“We have more open positions than we do unemployed people and that's why upskilling is such a great opportunity for anybody who really wants a bigger raise. And you can do it again for free,” said Stivers.

The minimum wage increase takes effect on Jan. 1, and Williams wants the community to continue supporting smaller businesses.

“We need you guys to come out and support us and show love, because we still got to pay our workers,” said Williams.

Below is a list of free Ohio Upskilling Resources;

OhioMeansJobs

Statewide workforce system offers free career planning, skills assessments, resume tools, and access to training programs.

Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP)

Provides Ohio residents with free access to short-term, industry-recognized credentials in high-demand fields. For more information, click here.

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)

This federal program is administered locally and can fully fund training for eligible adults and dislocated workers.

Aspire Adult Education

Free education and workforce training programs, including digital skills, workplace readiness, and credential preparation. Click here for more.

Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio

Free job training, digital skills programs, certifications, and career coaching. Click here for more.

Per Scholas (Ohio Locations)

Tuition-free technology training programs leading to industry certifications and employment.

Ohio Small Business Development Centers (SBDC)

Free workshops and advising on business, finance, marketing, and management skills.

Ohio Public Libraries / Ohio Web Library

Free access to online learning platforms, career resources, and digital skills training using a library card. Click here for more information.

