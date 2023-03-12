Watch Now
Ohio Miss Amazing competition helping girls and women with disabilities build self-esteem

News 5's Michael Brookbank emceed the Ohio Miss Amazing competition Saturday night. The organization provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities across Ohio to build self-esteem.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 11:08:50-04

News 5's Michael Brookbank emceed the Ohio Miss Amazing competition Saturday night. The Miss Amazing organization provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities across Ohio to build self-esteem.

Learn more about the Miss Amazing organization here.

