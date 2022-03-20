Ohio redistricting panel charts course to 4th map proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has decided to look for two independent mapmakers and a mediator to help come up with new district maps following the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of a third set of maps presented by the Republican-dominated panel.

The seven-member commission hopes to approve the choices in a Monday night meeting, but the current mapmakers and one staff member of each commissioner are to immediately begin meeting to identify “complex issues” and areas of agreement and disagreement.

The state's highest court ruled 4-3 last week that the latest maps were intended to favor Republicans and disfavor Democrats.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.