Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Newburgh Heights

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Brook Park on Friday.

According to OSHP, the crash happened around 3:05 p.m. eastbound on Harvard Avenue near Washington Park Boulevard in Newburgh Heights.

OSHP said preliminary investigations indicated that a 61-year-old man was driving a 2006 Mack dump truck eastbound on Harvard Avenue when the truck traveled off the right side of the road, striking three utility poles.

The truck crossed the center line and hit a curb on the opposite side of the road, OSHP said.

The state patrol said the 61-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died from the injuries he sustained from it.

Harvard Avenue is closed as of Friday night as crews continue work at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.