Ohio Task Force 1 to be deployed to Carolinas ahead of severe weather

Ohio Task Force One will be deployed to the Carolinas on Sunday ahead of a severe weather threat.

The team was placed on alert status Saturday morning as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue Team, OH-TF1 said.

The National Weather Service is warning of significant rainfall and flooding as powerful storms are expected to hit southeastern states. OH-TF1 said the team will focus on water rescue operations.

OH-TF1 said it will be sending a 47-member team, which includes 17 Water Rescue Specialists and two canine search specialists with their canines.

The team will deploy before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

