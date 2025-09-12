Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio to release school report cards Monday with added rating measure

For the first time, a College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness component will be rated.
Monday, the state will release the latest school report cards, and there’s a big change this year.

For the first time, a College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness component will be rated and count toward a district’s overall rating.

In past years, that information was collected, but didn’t affect the score.

The new category looks at how well schools prepare students for life after high school, whether that’s college, a job, or the military.

Students can demonstrate readiness in numerous ways, including strong ACT or SAT scores, earning an honors diploma, completing an apprenticeship, enlisting in the military, or earning industry-recognized credentials or state licenses.

The Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, praised the change.

“I just appreciate the multiple data points and different ways that students can show their talents, because students just aren’t a standardized test score,” said Jeff Wensing, president of the Ohio Education Association. “So, we’re just trying to paint the entire picture so students have many opportunities to get a well-rounded education and find the area they’re interested in.”

However, some school leaders say adding the new category could cause their overall rating to dip.

Districts and schools receive ratings from one to five stars.

Report cards for the 2023–2024 school year showed that 26.7% of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s graduating seniors were considered ready for post-secondary options.

The percentages were 76.6% for Akron Public Schools, 51.4% for Cincinnati Public Schools and 45.4% for the Youngstown City School District.

Look for coverage on Monday on News 5 and on our website when state report cards are released.

